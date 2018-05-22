Special treatment at the Clark County School District

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kudos to Victor Joecks’ Wednesday commentary on the special treatment given to the husband of the Clark County School Board president. If my child came home with obvious injuries as a result of an out-of-control teacher, I would file an assault-and-battery complaint with Metro, not request a meeting with the principal. As it turns out, the principal’s response proved that was a waste of time anyway.

The district leadership would have the public believe that there was no cover-up concerning this disturbing matter. What is clear is that the teacher, Jason Wright, was identified by an alternative licensure selection board as unqualified to be placed in the program. What is clear is that the selection board was overruled by none other than district Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. What is clear is that Jason Wright received unfavorable evaluations in a previous district position. What is clear is that Jason Wright was transferred to another school after the initial incident.

Adding insult to injury, district officials would have the public believe that there was no special intervention on the part of Pat Skorkowsky for School Board President Deanna Wright. Did I mention that I have some excellent oceanfront property for sale in Idaho?

Pat Skorkowsky and Deanna Wright owe the parents of the students concerned, and the public as a whole, an explanation as to why this situation lingers. Any other teacher would have been long gone.