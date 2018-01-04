Spend the money for the Raiders new stadium on education instead

I read where Democratic state Sen. Tick Segerblom is proposing a 1 percent sales tax increase in Clark County to benefit the Clark County School District. The Review-Journal reminds us in a recent editorial that, in 2015, Gov. Brian Sandoval pushed through the largest tax increase in Nevada history to increase education spending. Where did this money go?

A new stadium for the Raiders is being built at a cost of $1.9 billion.

Here is a possible solution to the education woes. Because a lottery to benefit education won’t ever become a reality in Nevada, tell the Raiders to stay in California and spend the stadium money on education. We have enough crime in the Las Vegas Valley. We don’t need to import thugs posing as football players from the Bay Area.