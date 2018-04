AP Photo/Eric Risberg

In response to your Monday story, “Treatment clinic imperiled”:

It is a damn shame that the state and local governments are pushing for bonds to pay for a stadium to house a second-rate band of thugs known as the Raiders, but they do not want to pony up money to help citizens who desperately need places such as Westcare. We turn our backs on the hungry, sick, homeless, but we should pay for football? Shameful.