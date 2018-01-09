Spineless Nevada politicans ignore revenue potential of a lottery

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Here we go again with another tax increase for the Clark County School District. Instead of raising the sales tax by 1 percentage point, state Sen. Tick Segerbloom and a few of his cohorts should tell the casino moguls that the vast majority of folks want a state-run lottery, and we are going to have one. Then devote 100 percent of the proceeds to the school district.

This is nothing new. It has been suggested many times before. Of course, we all know it won’t happen, because they are all spineless wimps.