Letters

Sports teams can unite a community

Robert Matusiewicz Las Vegas
April 18, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Sheila Morse’s Sunday letter lamenting that we pay too much attention to sports and not enough to education:

Yes, school is very important. However, today’s schools seem to be heavily loaded with one-sided teachers who, rather than give both sides of an issue, go out of their way to tell their students how they believe it should be. That said, learning is indeed important. Ensuring that we have an educated populace is vital for all of us.

But Ms. Morse ignores how important a major league sports team is to a city. It completes a city. It gives us a sense of loyalty, something to root for no matter what color you are or what religion you are. It brings us all together for that one cause of a champion, something we can call our own.

I, for one, look forward to when Major League Baseball and the NBA come to our city. For now, though, go Knights. And in 2020, go Raiders.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like