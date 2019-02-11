Spreading the wealth in the NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl win. Where is the outcry from the Democratic socialists (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, etc.) amid their insistence on imposing government-mandated social justice and redistributing wealth?

Surely, Mr. Brady and his teammates, despite their countless hours of dedication, self-sacrifice and pain from high school through college and on to the NFL, do not deserve six Super Bowl wins when other teams are less fortunate. In the name of the new Democratic socialist advocates, Mr. Brady and the Patriots should be stripped of (at least) four of those titles and some other teams and players be given those accolades. It seems only “fair.”