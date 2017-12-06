Starr Avenue highway overpass an example of misplaced priorities

Why was Starr suddenly so important that existing roads couldn’t be upgraded? Is it because Starr will primarily serve the Seven Hills area?

There is no doubt that the new interchange at Starr Avenue and Interstate 15 will reduce traffic congestion. But the question is, for whom?

Starr will connect to Executive Airport Drive, which leads directly to the residential and business areas of Seven Hills. It is a proactive move to construct the interchange and to build a nice new six-lane road complete with trees and a median for what undoubtedly will be future growth.

But what about Cactus Avenue? What about Bermuda? Both have needed widening and improvements for years. Why was Starr suddenly so important that existing roads couldn’t be upgraded? Is it because Starr will primarily serve the Seven Hills area? That area has seen a remarkable amount of road construction in recent years. The aforementioned Executive Airport Drive, Volunteer Boulevard, Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway all come to mind.

I do believe priorities are being concentrated too much on a single area while ignoring the traffic in others.