State loses mental health lawsuit

How much did the ACLU get in the settlement?

I see where Southern Nevada Mental Health Services lost a busing suit for sending patients on a one-way trip to California (Nov. 2 Review-Journal). While the defendants deserved to be compensated, I think $250,000 per patient for 1,500 patients is quite a chunk out of the taxpayers’ pockets.

I also take issue with who else wins in this case, specifically the ACLU and its attorneys. Since we are talking public tax dollars here, exactly how much is the ACLU awarded in this case?

While the name “ACLU” implies the agency is governmental, it is simply another attorney business that drums up clients to make a splash. So how much profit are they making this time at Nevada taxpayers’ expense?