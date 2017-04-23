ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

State Supreme Court exempts judges from recall elections

Darrel A. Ryan Pahrump
April 22, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

The April 16 Review-Journal editorial “An affront to democracy, and Steve Sebelius’s commentary, “No recall for judges,” both object to the Nevada Supreme Court’s determination that judges are not subject to citizen recall under the Nevada Constitution’s Article 2, Section 9.

But these objections are more than 80 years late.

From the time when President Franklin Roosevelt expanded and stacked the U.S. Supreme Court the entire judiciary has been incrementally increasing its overall numbers and claims of authority.

The U.S. Supreme Court revealed its hubris a few years ago when it rewrote, re-legislated and re-enacted a certain health law into a tax law and ordered all U.S. citizens to purchase health insurance policies, openly usurping both the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government.

With the nation’s high court setting the example, do you really think a few editorials and commentaries are going to change anything at the state level? In my opinion, Nevada’s guardians against excess government, in determining that they are not public servants subject to recall, have openly admitted that they are tyrants.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like