The math in “Tariffs drive up costs for Centennial project” (Tuesday Review-Journal) leaves me puzzled. We are told that a 25 percent increase in cost for $5.3 million of steel is the main cause of an extra $12 million in costs. Are you sure you got that right?

The price of steel fluctuates a lot. It hit an all-time high last December and was down to less than half that value in March. Something is missing.