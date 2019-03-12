Steve Seroka is a good and decent man

Steve Serokal. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

I have a great deal of respect for former Las Vegas City Councilman Steve Seroka, who I know to be a good and decent man. He has served our nation and community his entire adult life, including active duty for 30 years in the U.S Air Force, retiring as a colonel. He would go on to serve the citizens of Ward 2 and has continuously served our veterans and their families, always reminding them that they are not forgotten.

I thank Mr. Seroka for his service. I wish him and his wonderful family the best in his future endeavors.