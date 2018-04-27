Letters

Steve Sisolak doesn’t need to run to the left in Democratic gubernatorial primary

Timothy Underwood Las Vegas
April 26, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I think it is unfortunate that Steve Sisolak has chosen to shift to the extreme left because Chris Giunchigliani opposes him in the Democrat gubernatorial primary. This is much like Hillary Clinton did because of Bernie Sanders.

Such pandering diminishes Mr. Sisolak’s statesmanship.

He feels he must ally with Big Abortion and the gun grabbers who blame the NRA for criminal activity. Planned Parenthood is literally killing Nevada children, while the NRA is saving Nevadans’ lives by training people to responsibly defend themselves.

Steve Sisolak’s political gambit shows that the Democrat Party has become a shell of itself.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like