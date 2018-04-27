Steve Sisolak doesn’t need to run to the left in Democratic gubernatorial primary

Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I think it is unfortunate that Steve Sisolak has chosen to shift to the extreme left because Chris Giunchigliani opposes him in the Democrat gubernatorial primary. This is much like Hillary Clinton did because of Bernie Sanders.

Such pandering diminishes Mr. Sisolak’s statesmanship.

He feels he must ally with Big Abortion and the gun grabbers who blame the NRA for criminal activity. Planned Parenthood is literally killing Nevada children, while the NRA is saving Nevadans’ lives by training people to responsibly defend themselves.

Steve Sisolak’s political gambit shows that the Democrat Party has become a shell of itself.