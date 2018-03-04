Steve Sisolak panders to the party who has no regard for human life

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Steve Sisolak’s verbal attack on Adam Laxalt, as reported in Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column, is outrageous. Mr. Sisolak, who is running for governor, has to pander to the party that has no regard for human life. He and his ilk will speak up vociferously about school shootings, all the while condoning the innocent slaughter of nearly 60 million babies since the passage of Roe v. Wade.

Mr. Sisolak calls First Choice Pregnancy Services a “shameful group.” What right-thinking person would call a group “shameful” that provides free services for pregnant women, including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and counseling? Yes, by their definition the “first choice” they recommend is for the mother to choose life. But if this is shameful, what kind of behavior does Mr. Sisolak applaud?

I would much rather have a person such as Adam Laxalt as governor. Remember “out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” Mr. Sisolak’s words reveal much about his heart. Now more than ever in these perilous times, we need leaders whose morals will inspire us, not degrade us.