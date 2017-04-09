Steve Sisolak should tackle excess spending by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisola. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

In an April 2 story, the Review-Journal exposed the blatant and extravagant misuse of taxpayer dollars by board members of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, starting with the chairman and going on down the list that included 10 others. Small wonder why these board seats are so coveted.

Now that this matter has caught the attention of Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and his board, let’s see what they intend to do about it, shall we?

I have heard Mr. Sisolak express interest in running for governor. If so, wouldn’t this be a wonderful time for him to take the bull by the horns and put a stop to the wasteful spending of our tax dollars?

He just might ruffle the feathers of many “civil servants,” but at the same time he might gain the respect of the people. You can’t put a price tag on honesty and trust.

Finally, we should thank the Review-Journal and its reporters, Arthur Kane, Brian Joseph and Jeff German, for doing a great job bringing this mess to light.