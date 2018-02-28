Steve Sisolak’s promise on school funding rings hollow

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

That was a nice gesture by Steve Sisolak promising that, if elected governor, he would donate his salary until the Nevada education system improves. But is that his only promise to fix the educational system in this state?

Why doesn’t he propose a lottery where all of the net proceeds go to education? Why doesn’t he back a constitutional amendment to increase the gaming tax with all of the additional taxes going to schools?

Ah, but don’t hold your breath on these proposals coming from the mouth of Mr. Sisolak. He will probably bow to the casino industry, and he would never put his political career in danger with those proposals. He can come up with money to build a new football stadium, but can he find a way to fund the schools?

I’m sure Mr. Sisolak would feel safer proposing a general tax increase rather than, God forbid, proposing anything that would infringe on the casino industry.