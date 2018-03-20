Steve Wolfson is a hypocrite

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

I read with interest the Monday Review-Journal article that included comments by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in regard to those arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges (“DA not ready to move on pot”). He stated, “I’m not going to take an active role in seeking the vacation or seeking the dismissals.”

So Mr. Wolfson won’t take an active role concerning misdemeanor pot charges, but he certainly took an active role in deciding not to charge one of his own employees after she stole $42,000 (Friday Review-Journal). He even went as far as calling her “the best employee I’ve ever had in 37 years, times 10.”

So she committed numerous felonies, and she’s the best employee he’s had? Doesn’t say much about the caliber of the rest of the employees working in the DA’s office

Mr. Wolfson, you’re a hypocrite. Believe me, many of us will remember your actions come election time.