Still a need to fight sprawl at Red Rock

Dr. Sheila Billingsley, treasurer of of Save Red Rock, discusses her great disappointment with the County Commissioners' decision regarding the proposed development of 5,025 homes on Blue Diamond Hill, Wed. Feb. 22, 2017, at the Clark County Government center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

In Michael Scott Davidson’s Aug. 29 article, Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager announced that she is endorsing against fellow Democrat Justin Jones in the race to replace her in District F. Brager explained that her decision was driven by her dislike of the current “Save Red Rock” campaign, claiming that “Red Rock is already saved.”

Has Brager forgotten the ongoing lawsuit led by Sierra Club-endorsed candidate Justin Jones to stop thousands of homes from being built on Blue Diamond Hill overlooking the National Conservation Area? Does she deny the potential damage to the surrounding area by increasing traffic, generating noise and lowering the value of nearby homes?

Sierra Club members and supporters in Southern Nevada believe that Red Rock needs protection. This is why we support Justin Jones for County Commission. He is the only candidate who will save Red Rock Canyon from wanton sprawl.