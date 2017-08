I have deep respect for law enforcement personnel, and I think it is inappropriate to use a slang term

As a regular reader of the Review-Journal, I want to express my disapproval of the word “cop” in your Aug. 2 article (“Shooting kills man, hurts cop”). I have deep respect for law enforcement personnel, and I think it is inappropriate to use a slang term when referring to the very individuals who ensure our safety while sacrificing their own.

Please use words such as police officer, law enforcement, deputy, sheriff etc.