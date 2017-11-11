Story of Las Vegas shooting victim’s recovery touches reader

I hope in my lifetime I never again have to witness such an act of cruelty.

I am very touched by the recovery of Tina Frost, who was shot during the massacre in Las Vegas (“Las Vegas shooting victim making remarkable recovery,” Monday Review-Journal). She is a true fighter who is doing better each day in her home town of Baltimore.

God speed, Tina, and keep fighting. It will get better. I only wish more could have survived the brutal attack that night.

Thank you to the first responders and hospital personnel who achieved such greatness through a meaningless tragedy. Las Vegas is strong and will get through this. I hope in my lifetime I never again have to witness such an act of cruelty.