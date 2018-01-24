Story on Nevada’s community homes for mentally ill was gut-wrenching

A state audit shows filthy and unsafe conditions in 37 “community-based living arrangement” homes where the state places mentally ill adults in Nevada. (Legislative Audit, State of Nevada)

My heart ached after reading about the deplorable conditions in which our state’s most vulnerable were living (“Public health official ousted after homes audit,” Saturday Review-Journal).

In addition to being terminated, perhaps Amy Roukie of the state Division of Public Behavioral Health and the rest of the “inspectors” should be required to spend a week in each of the houses allegedly inspected. It’s guaranteed not one of them would take their shoes off to spend even a second in such squalid living conditions — which none of them apparently saw or knew anything about.

The bigger question is how did we fail these helpless souls so miserably? Our community’s vulnerable deserve so much better.