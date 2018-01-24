Letters

Story on Nevada’s community homes for mentally ill was gut-wrenching

Vicky Rivela Henderson
January 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

My heart ached after reading about the deplorable conditions in which our state’s most vulnerable were living (“Public health official ousted after homes audit,” Saturday Review-Journal).

In addition to being terminated, perhaps Amy Roukie of the state Division of Public Behavioral Health and the rest of the “inspectors” should be required to spend a week in each of the houses allegedly inspected. It’s guaranteed not one of them would take their shoes off to spend even a second in such squalid living conditions — which none of them apparently saw or knew anything about.

The bigger question is how did we fail these helpless souls so miserably? Our community’s vulnerable deserve so much better.

