Strip resort fees may be driving away tourists

As a local, I don’t get to the Strip very often, and this money grab just gives me another reason not to go.

I think the various resorts need to be careful about biting the hands that feed them (“MGM boosting fees at 10 properties,” Thursday Review-Journal).

There may come a tipping point at which people decide that Las Vegas has become too expensive. Because tourism is our biggest money maker, it wouldn’t be wise to alienate visitors by continuing to raise fees, whether they are parking fees or resort fees.

Melanie Willard

Las Vegas