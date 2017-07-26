Student-teacher communications policy shouldn’t be rocket science for Clark County School District

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to your Saturday story about the Clark County School District’s efforts to impose a teacher-student communication policy: This problem does not require a 10-page pronouncement from the school system. Some parents want communication, as do staff. Some parents don’t want any. Why not consider the following?

All communication from a school employee (any employee) shall be simultaneously sent to the parent. Any student communication sent to any school employee shall be immediately copied and sent to the employee’s supervisor. Employees who fail to follow this policy shall be subject to discipline up to and including termination with cause.

If the communication from a student to a staff member is of such a nature that the student needs counseling or some other help, the employee and the immediate supervisor shall meet with the student to determine a course of action. Under no circumstance shall an employee meet one-on-one with the student.