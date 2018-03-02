Students deserve to feel safe while at school

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

I found Erinn Veach’s recent letter, “In fear,” to be a sincere and factual feeling of the way students and law-abiding Americans feel. No child should worry about being shot or killed while going to and from school or attending class.

Ms. Veach asks, “What’s really more important, your weapons or our lives?” The answer is both. Since the beginning of time, the world in which we live has had bad people who provide other bad people with the tools they need to do bad things. Bootleggers made Prohibition a farce. Chicago, with the strictest gun laws, is the most violent city in the nation. No one has a problem getting drugs if they want to be a user. Need I go on?

Before we pass any new laws that probably will change nothing, we must enforce the current laws. Also, we must follow up on warning signs and tips must become a priority for law enforcement.

As an NRA member, I am passionate about protecting our Second Amendment rights. When I went to school, no child feared being shot. I am just as passionate about today’s students having the right of not being afraid to go to school.