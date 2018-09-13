Support for President Trump questioned

I, and I’m sure thousands of other Nevadans, would like a few answers to a few questions of this newspaper.

President Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls, S.D., Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

How did it come to pass that this publication would support for president of the United States a demonstrated conman, who has bilked investors out of millions of dollars? How in the world could this publication justify endorsing a reality TV show host who has absolutely no experience in governance? Trump is a pathological liar who surrounded himself with criminals during his campaign and during the transition. How can your organization, in good faith, explain to your readership why you thought this buffoonish man was the best person to lead us on the world stage?

I look forward to an insightful editorial in your newspaper explaining your position. However, I won’t hold my breath. Your publication and the GOP have proven time and time again that it’s party before country.