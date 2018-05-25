Supreme Court decision on sports betting could hurt Las Vegas

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on sports betting:

I have two friends who live in New York. They have been coming out for the past 10 years for March Madness. Plane fare is $400 and the flight is five hours one way. Four days in a hotel, plus fees, is $1,000. Food is $400. So before they bet, they’re out $2,000 each. Now they can to go a racetrack in New York or go to New Jersey and have the $2,000 they just saved to bet.

There are many people in the East who will stay home, save money and not worry about the two-hour wait to bet.