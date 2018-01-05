Surprise! Liberal, tax-and-spend Tick Segerblom wants more of other people’s money

Lawmaker says he will propose raising the sales tax 1 percentage point for education.

Creators.com

State Sen. Tick Segerblom recently stated that he will propose raising the sales tax 1 percentage point for education. Less than three years ago, Gov. Brian Sandoval signed the largest tax increases in Nevada history, and much of the money went for education.

Tick Segerblom replied to my text questioning him on why the sales tax hike was needed in light of the millions of dollars the education system had recently received. He replied to me that, “We need to pay teachers a living wage.”

The irony is that this liberal, tax-and-spend politician never once mentioned any money for school programs or anything to improve the graduation rate. Just more money for the teacher unions, which I would bet support his re-election.

This is exactly what is wrong with our political system and why term limits are a great idea.