Swamp appears to be growing, not draining

To fulfill his campaign promise of “draining the swamp,” it sounds like President Trump should have started and still be working closer to the Oval Office. The size of the White House “staff” has more than doubled since World War II. The “staff” now has to have space outside the White House. Just how many “high administration/government officials” are there? Do we really need that many? Of course, down the street on Capitol Hill, staff bloating is a way of life. Many “dikes” have been put in place to prevent any swamp draining there!