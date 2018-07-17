Letters

Switching solely to renewable energy isn’t that easy

James Mayhugh Las Vegas
July 16, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

So Richard L. Strickland has the “easy” solution to electric cars being more ecologically dirty than gas-driven cars (Friday letter to the editor). “All” we have to do is “eliminate the use of oil and coal for such production, and the pollution problem is solved. It is just that easy.”

Except that when we try to increase our production of solar, wind, geothermal, etc. suddenly we are “endangering” some plant, animal or bacteria and are attacked by the eco-extremists, stalled in unending judicial proceeding and subjected to a mountain of paperwork and oversight.

Suddenly, it’s not “just that easy.”

