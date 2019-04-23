Takeaways from the Mueller report

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Here is my take on the Mueller report:

First, and most obvious, there was no collusion, which makes the investigation itself illegitimate, as it was a poorly camouflaged attempt to reverse the results of the 2016 election.

Second, and more controversially, there was no obstruction unless one defines obstruction as defending one’s self when falsely accused, as the Mueller report clearly states. But the left will endlessly debate the issue into 2020.

In the meantime, the Trump economy continues to roll (claims for unemployment benefits have dropped to their lowest levels since 1969). As a Bill Clinton adviser famously said “It’s the economy, stupid.”

My only question: Which one of President Donald Trump’s kids is going to run after his term expires in 2024? I think it’s time for a female president, so I hope it’s Ivanka.