I hope the recent headlines about abusive athletes and sexual predators finally convince people that our beloved entertainers and much-revered athletes are no more qualified to give political advice (usually less qualified) than the average citizen. Get educated on the issues, know the candidates and vote from your heart. Maybe things would improve.
Taking the halo off entertainers, sports stars
Why look to these people for advice? Educate yourself and vote appropriately
November 14, 2017 - 9:00 pm