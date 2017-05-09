Talk show hosts Trump insults are beyond the pale

Stephen Colber. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Re: “Colbert doesn’t back off from zingers about Trump,” May 5 Review-Journal:

Stephen Colbert was not lobbing “zingers” at the president. He was reciting scripted homophobic rhetoric that was approved by the powers that be at CBS.

A comic from the New York/Hollywood axis using these words on a mainstream network broadcast is beyond what is acceptable in modern society. The thin veneer of sophistication has slipped and Stephen Colbert has revealed himself to be a weak, nasty man working at a network that condones this behavior.

Just imagine if he (or anyone else) had said this about Mrs. Clinton.