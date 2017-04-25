Tax Day and the Donald Trump protesters

Donald Trump

Tax Day would have been the perfect opportunity for the protesters/marchers to send a very clear message to our elected officials in D.C. that our tax code (currently more than 75,000 pages) needs to be overhauled.

We have the highest corporate tax rate of any industrialized nation and that provides incentives for companies to offshore their profits that then cannot be taxed or put to good use in the United States.

The average American taxpayer is so intimidated by the complex tax code that many hire professionals to prepare what should be a very simple, once-a-year document.

Was this the message presented in marches across our country? No. The common message was for President Donald Trump to make his tax returns public.

This effort provided no benefits other than maybe some physical exercise for the participants.

It appears that the well-funded liberal agenda is planning protest marches through the entire Trump presidency hoping for better election results next year. A clearer message addressing the needs of average Americans would be a better use of their time and resources.