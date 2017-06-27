ad-fullscreen
Letters

Taxpayer limo service for conventional authority chief Rossi Ralenkotter is ridiculous

June 26, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I was enjoying my Sunday morning until I picked up the Review-Journal and read the front page. How fast my mood changed to where I just wanted to scream.

The majority of taxpayers in Las Vegas have to work within their budget and it’s difficult. Yet Rossi Ralenkotter of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has a $9,000 auto allowance and yet he has no problem asking us to provide him services that he could certainly pay for himself.

It’s just sickening. Why isn’t somebody stopping this nonsense?

Jeralyn Elsasser

Las Vegas

 

