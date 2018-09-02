Taxpayers and Nevada governments lobbying other governments

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

In response to your Tuesday editorial on governments hiring lobbyists to lobby other governments: It is obvious that the local government entities in Clark County are part of an ongoing system of corruption and collusion. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Because taxpayers have no one on their side via their elected officials, they need an outside disinterested firm overseeing union/lobbyist interests for taxpayers who can aggressively combat what the unionized taxpayer-funded entities are doing to force more money from them. This has got to stop.