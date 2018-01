How would you like to teach in a classroom where a sizable number of students barely speak or understand English?

The Jan. 14 Review-Journal included a commentary on the problem of “teacher retention” in school districts across the nation (“Retention key to fixing teacher shortages”). Incredibly, I could not find in any of the 16 paragraphs the phrase “English learner.” How would you like to teach in a classroom where a sizable number of students barely speak or understand English?

Not an issue worth mentioning? Or just not politically correct?