Teachers have a full daily schedule

In response to Marcee Shafer’s Friday letter about teachers working only 7½ hours a day:

My daughter teaches high school. Her day starts at 6 a.m. to get her classroom ready. At times she returns home at 4 p.m. because she cleans her room or meets with students or parents after school if they need help or have questions. At home she has papers to correct, which takes up most of the evening. At times, she prepares the next day’s classes before going to bed. During the evening, she gets messages from students or parents, as her communication lines are always open. This constitutes more than a 7½-hour day.

She pays for most of her students’ supplies, including paper, because the allotment is very small. Teachers have a choice as to getting paid just during the school year or year-round — but it amounts to the same pay.

Please don’t criticize or judge something you know nothing about.