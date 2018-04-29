Letters

Teachers not setting a good example by failing to complete required course

Margaret Wilcox Henderson
April 28, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday story, “Course putting jobs at risk”:

My daughter became a Clark County teacher this year. She has a master’s in education and has had several classes that include aspects of parent and family engagement and thought it was unnecessary to take this class. However, because this particular class is required for her credential in Nevada, she took the class within the first year she was here.

What kind of message does a teacher convey to students when they don’t take the class (even though they have known about it for three years)? Should students be able to graduate even if they haven’t met the requirements if they think they have a good reason not to complete them?

I love teachers, but they have to be as accountable as they want their students to be.

