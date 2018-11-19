Tech giants aren’t like normal companies

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

The Nov. 12 Review-Journal editorial telling us we should not be concerned about the virtual monopolies held by Google, Facebook and Twitter because the fall from grace of the Howard Johnson restaurant/hotel chain proves no company is immune to a free market. But this is comparing apples to oranges.

Howard Johnson did not have a monopoly on information, as the aforementioned do. Google controls what information you receive from a search. Facebook can and does censor users based on their political views, as does Twitter. So be afraid of these companies. They are immune from the usual free-market influences. Without serious government oversight, they may very well be untouchable.