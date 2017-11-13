Texas shooting again highlights link between animal cruelty, human violence

It is up to us as a responsible community to do our part and make the call when you become aware of animal abuse.

In reading about the tragic killing of innocent people by Devin Patrick Kelley in Texas, I was reminded of many other examples of these types of individuals. Like Jeffrey Dahmer, this guy also was convicted of animal cruelty, in Colorado in 2014. Evidence of the connection between animal cruelty and human violence is everywhere.

Studies in psychology, sociology and criminology clearly show that violent offenders frequently have childhood and adolescent histories of cruelty toward animals. The FBI has used this correlation for years in profiling serial killers. Recent research also shows that animal cruelty often occurs in tandem with family violence — child abuse, spousal abuse and elder abuse.

Metro police has a great Animal Cruelty Unit here in Las Vegas. It works hand in hand with Animal Control on the many cruelty cases they are faced with. Many of the cases also involve situations of domestic violence. It is not uncommon for the abuser to control a victim by hurting or threatening to kill a pet.

It is up to us as a responsible community to do our part and make the call when you become aware of animal abuse. A call to Metro or Animal Control may very well reveal other abuses. Speaking out will make our community a better place to live.