I tried driving with a handicap card hanging from my mirror and, believe me, it’s distracting.

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

I was glad to read Art Marroquin’s July 31 column on items hanging from rear-view mirrors, especially the handicap placards. I guess the people who drive with these cards displayed won’t get a ticket because they are handicapped. Well, illegal is illegal. I wish the police would crack down on this.

I tried driving with a handicap card hanging from my mirror and, believe me, it’s distracting.

Keep up the good info. Thank you, Road Warrior.