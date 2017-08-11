Thanks for helpful article on con artist phone calls

We all have to be vigilant against those who want to steal our money through dubious means.

Thank you for printing the article about the scams (“Details change, but scam essentials spring eternal,” Sunday Review-Journal). Last week, I got a phone call from a young man who said he was my oldest grandson. He said he had been in an accident and needed my help. I was suspicious and asked him what his name was, and he said Michael. Now, I do have a nephew named Michael, but he is older, lives in another state and would never call me.

When I told him the young man I couldn’t help him, the line went dead immediately. I assume he had other “victims” to call who might give him the money he wanted.

People need to be aware of those wanting to advantage of us. We’ve had lots of phone calls about out computer and they also want to “help” us. So far, we haven’t had the “you-owe-the government” scam, maybe because we do our taxes early and send in our payment with the tax return.

