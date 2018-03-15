The American system of checks and balances is failing

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

All of the students in my U.S. government and political science classes during the past 30 years must be scratching their heads. These high school and college students were taught how the system of checks and balances would surely protect against corruption in any one of the three branches of the federal government. The Watergate crime leading to Richard Nixon’s resignation was my go-to example.

With the obvious treasonous behavior, corruption and scandals currently enveloping Donald Trump’s White House and the family, my students must be wondering why members of Congress are sitting on their collective hands and allowing this travesty of an executive branch to continue.