Letters

The Bill and Hillary Clinton conversation tour comes to Las Vegas

Joe Stockman Henderson
October 18, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m sure Las Vegans are excited the Clinton conversation tour will start here on Nov. 18 at the Park Theater.

Back in the day, Hillary called Bill’s sexual assault victims “trailer trash,” and “bimbos.” But during the Kavanaugh hearings, Hillary stated Christine Blasey Ford deserves the benefit of the doubt. It’s wonderful she will converse to us how she has evolved over the years.

Also, because Hill and Bill are Democrats and get a pass, we won’t have to deal with those “I believe the survivor” mobs at the Park.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like