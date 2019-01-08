The border wall debate

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Victor Joecks is right about walls being a deterrent (Friday column). But they aren’t a barrier. As seen by the examples offered in his column, people need armed guards in addition to walls. So after we spend tax money to build the wall, what then?

A determined person will use ladders and tunnels. There are electronic devices to monitor this wall, but what do they cost? How many guards will we hire to police the border? Then, after raising taxes to pay for all this, what about the people flying in or coming by boat? How much of a problem is illegal entry into the United States anyway, and do we want to pay more taxes to try to stop it?

The wall is a political gesture, not a practical solution. The $5 billion could be spent more wisely elsewhere.