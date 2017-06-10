The Boulder City crosswalk sting is a scam

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

I have read with interest John Hunt’s experience with Boulder City, it’s infamous cross walk and the sting (“Lawyer alleges retaliation by Boulder City,” Wednesday Review-Journal). My wife and I have also suffered from the sting: the decoy pretends she’s going to cross, you slow your car, then she retreats to the side walk as if she’s changed her mind and you go on. Then comes the flashing lights, the ticket and the big fat fine that you can’t afford.

It’s been more than a year since we were stung. Based on Mr. Hunt’s experience, nothing has changed. The crosswalk sign is still nestled among a lot of business signs and hard to sort out. Even though we’ve been stung, I often forget the sign is there. I’m not the only one who has failed to see the sign — it has been run over and flattened at least once.

The city of Henderson, on Valle Verde Street, has some great, safe crosswalks. They’re pedestrian activated,with flashing yellow lights. I’m sure our city engineers could duplicate these quality crosswalks making ours safe instead of a source of revenue.

Boulder City has lost a fortune subsidizing golf courses, providing a safe place for its old men to drink and exercise their golf carts on Saturday. Perhaps the city could use some of that golf course money to build a safe cross walk.

Fix it.