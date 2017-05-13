The Bundys deserve what they get for threatening federal officers

A Bundy Ranch sign near Bunkerville. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

In reply to Jon Bogden’s May 9 letter to the Review-Journal:

Mr. Bogden fails to mention that Cliven Bundy was grazing his cattle on federal land that belongs to all Americans without paying grazing fees. The federal government, in the interest of taxpaying citizens, went to court to seize the cattle for nonpayment of the fees. The court authorized the seizure. If Mr. Buddy’s neighbor had been a private citizen and was grazing his cattle on his neighbor’s land, wouldn’t his neighbor have the right to charge him grazing fees?

Instead of appealing the court’s decision, Mr. Bundy decided to round up a heavily armed group of people to threaten the federal officers who were lawfully rounding up the cattle per a court order.

Mr. Bundy and his sons created the predicament in which they now find themselves.

We no longer live in the Wild West of yesteryear when range disputes are settled with guns. Let the Bundys and their accomplices reap the consequences of their ill-advised response to the court authorized roundup of cattle.