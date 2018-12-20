Letters

The caravan hits Tijuana

Valerie Allen Las Vegas
December 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I have an idea. Why not let the people who oppose the wall and believe in open borders send a check to Tijuana to pay for food, water and medicine for the poor souls there. This will give members of the caravan a chance to get better and feel up to returning to El Salvador. God bless America.

