The chaos surrounding Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The way for Donald Trump to stop leaks is to inspire loyalty in his staff. Some people must be so alarmed at Mr. Trump’s incompetence and impulsiveness that they put out transcripts of his phone calls with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. This is alarming, not just because it was made public, but because it also shows how inept he is in dealing with world leaders.

His base is so hot on “the wall.” They must be appalled at how weak Mr. Trump looked when he begs Mr. Pena Nieto not to talk about not paying for it. Mr. Trump cares only about how he looks, which is again exposed in his talk with Mr. Turnbull about refugees from Australia.

Mr. Trump is trampling on the Constitution, which gives his base, and all of us, the freedoms we enjoy. He is playing the victim of a witch hunt while telling his supporters that they are being attacked, as well. How does his base feel about his attempts to torpedo the health care on which many of them rely?

Mr. Trump must have something to hide because he is so paranoid about the Russia investigation. His business ventures were bailed out by Russian banks when no one else would lend to him. A grand jury will come after his tax returns. He will not be able to fabricate a new reality under their questioning. His lawyers will tell him to take the Fifth. But Mr. Trump thinks he knows better than anybody how to get by. His lack of regard for truth and the rule of law will be his undoing.