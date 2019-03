In response to your recent story about lobbyists ignoring the law and failing to document visits with Clark County commissioners (March 11): So there can’t be a log-in book, at minimum, in which you must print a name, along with a signature and the name of the lobbying group affiliated with the date and time of the meeting? Said pages from the log for each commissioner can’t be gathered in a central area for review? So hard. So hard. That’s fundamental.

You can actually go tech, if you’re smart.