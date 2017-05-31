The Clark County School District and teacher misconduct

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to the Review-Journal’s series on the Clark County School District and sexual misconduct:

After all the arrests of school employees, we now discover that there is a breakdown in the background investigation. How stupid is that? It does not take a genius to realize pedophiles will go where the targets are. How many victims has the district created and why did it take so long to discover the background issue?

Enormous pressure must be placed on the teachers’ union and all associated groups to stop interfering with background checks. We must protect the targets, our children.